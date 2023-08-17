Man seriously injured after group attacked him

A man has been seriously injured after he was attacked by a group of people in Christchurch on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a report of an assault on Elizabeth St, Upper Riccarton, just before 5pm.

The group who attacked the man left the scene before police arrived. Police are working to locate those involved.

An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to the incident.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a man was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.