Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites

Photo: File

A popular route used to travel between Lyttelton Harbour and central Christchurch has had its traditional Maori name restored.

Pukeatua, which translates to “hills of the gods,” became Dyers Pass in 1942, after well-known farmer John Dyer.

He owned several properties at Governors Bay and Lyttelton Harbour and opened up his land for the Government to build an official road in 1859, now Dyers Pass Rd.

Dyers Pass will now be known as Pukeatua/Dyers Pass.

It is one of 13 locations across Banks Peninsula which have had their name altered to include Te Reo, as requested by Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke.

Eleven traditional Maori names have been reintroduced alongside the current European names.

These include Dyers Pass, Cass Peak, Adderley Head, King Billy Island, Mansons Peninsula, Coopers Knob, Evans Pass, Sugar Loaf, The Tors, Castle Rock and Witch Hill.

Two changes are not for dual names as there are no English names for those features.

Rapaki is now Te Rāpaki-o-Te-Rakiwhakaputa and Rapaki Rock has become Te Ahi-a-Tamatea.

The Minister for Land Information Eugenie Sage approved the changes at Rāpaki marae on Tuesday.