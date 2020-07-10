Friday, 10 July 2020

Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    A popular route used to travel between Lyttelton Harbour and central Christchurch has had its traditional Maori name restored.

    Pukeatua, which translates to “hills of the gods,” became Dyers Pass in 1942, after well-known farmer John Dyer.

    He owned several properties at Governors Bay and Lyttelton Harbour and opened up his land for the Government to build an official road in 1859, now Dyers Pass Rd.

    Dyers Pass will now be known as Pukeatua/Dyers Pass.

    It is one of 13 locations across Banks Peninsula which have had their name altered to include Te Reo, as requested by Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke.

    Eleven traditional Maori names have been reintroduced alongside the current European names.

    These include Dyers Pass, Cass Peak, Adderley Head, King Billy Island, Mansons Peninsula, Coopers Knob, Evans Pass, Sugar Loaf, The Tors, Castle Rock and Witch Hill.

    Two changes are not for dual names as there are no English names for those features.

    Rapaki is now Te Rāpaki-o-Te-Rakiwhakaputa and Rapaki Rock has become Te Ahi-a-Tamatea.

    The Minister for Land Information Eugenie Sage approved the changes at Rāpaki marae on Tuesday.

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter