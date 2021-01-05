Married At First Sight: Love, life and new additions for Christchurch TV couple Brett and Angel

Brett and Angel are one of only two MAFS couples to survive the reality show. Photo: Three

They met on camera, married at first sight and navigated the first few weeks of their new life together in front of film crews and then the nation. Almost four years on, Brett and Angel sat down with the Herald to talk about their "fairytale" romance and exciting plans for the future.

Few people would agree to marry a stranger at first sight - but Brett Renall and Angel Fulljames were both looking for love when they agreed to do it, and to do it with cameras following their every move.

When they signed up for the first season of Married At First Sight - a reality television show based on a social experiment where participants agree to marry a stranger chosen by relationship experts - neither imagined they'd find their soulmate.

But they're now nearing their fourth wedding anniversary and looking forward to expanding their family - in more ways than one.

Sitting on the couch in the sun-drenched living room of their Lincoln home they tell their story.

They laugh - a lot - and it's clear their bond is strong and genuine.

Fulljames moved to the town just outside Christchurch soon after filming MAFS and hasn't looked back.

"I think you imagine the best case scenario," she said of going into the show.

"But then obviously, at the same time you feel like it's a bit of a miracle because the odds aren't really in your favour.

"I had no idea four years ago that I'd be living in Lincoln. The fact that this is our regular life - it's pretty crazy, and it was created from this insane experiment."

The couple's television marriage was legal from the get-go, unlike the nuptials in subsequent series.

They loved the day - wedding photos sit in pride of place as you enter the front door of their cosy home - and there's been no urge to repeat it.

"It was such a good day and it went well so we're happy with it," said Renall. "It just felt like a normal wedding."

Angel Fulljames and Brett Renall on their wedding day. The couple met through television reality show Married At First Sight. Photo: Three

The year that followed was a hectic mix of post-show media opportunities and trying to adjust to their new normal.

"It was about really getting to know each other, beyond knowing that you want to be together," said Fulljames.

"Like, 'Oh, you don't like that brand of chip?' You know, you don't figure it out in six weeks on a TV show.

"On the show you're in this heightened experience the whole time, and every single night's a romantic dinner - it's just not the reality of real life … you think it's gonna be the same (after the show), but it's not because there's bills, there's life, there's jobs, there's random arguments about who's gonna make dinner, because you can't bother deciding.

"I think we're lucky in the way that we were able to adapt, because you could see how other couples could easily fall apart once they came into the real world."

Being thrust into the limelight and becoming public property was another new normal for the couple - one of only two to stay together after three New Zealand seasons of the show.

"It's pretty insane that your identity becomes part of a show," Fulljames laughed.

"It's no longer, 'This is Angel and this is Brett', you're now 'Angel and Brett from MAFS' and that was pretty crazy."

Although they're recognised less, people still stopped them for selfies or a chat.

"It's a good problem to have," Renall said. "And everyone's really polite. Now it's been three years, people are like, 'I know you from somewhere', and I'm like 'Maybe?'"

Fulljames laughs: "We just leave them guessing."

So what's to come in 2021?

Travel - the couple are planning to be in Auckland for the America's Cup and Fulljames is turning 30 so there'll be a celebration on Waiheke Island for that.

Depending on Covid-19 restrictions they may venture abroad too.

And they're hoping to grow their family.

Fulljames works from home for much of the week and is keen to get a second dog to join their French bulldog Cashew.

But the question they're asked the most is whether they're expecting the pitter patter of the first MAFS baby.

"We want to start a family so hopefully that'll happen in 2021," Renall revealed.

"We get asked that a lot, usually from family members, but when you add on a quarter of a million Kiwis asking you … we're well aware that people can't wait.

"Be aware New Zealand: when it happens you'll be the first to know. Everyone, just hold the phone."

Fulljames said public support had meant a lot during their whirlwind first few years of marriage.

"At the end of the day, we just really wanted each other. That's the sole reason we went on the show - everything else that comes with it, that's just random noise."

Renall agrees.

"Everyone likes a feelgood story - a fairytale.

"Everyone just loved our story and got behind it, just two Kiwis, really laidback and having a good time."

And still have a good time, four years on.