The mayor, the challenges and the road to re-election

Mayor Phil Mauger says he will work hard for every vote in the October local body elections. He made the decision to seek re-election while on a family holiday with wife Chrissy. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Being mayor carries a lot of commitments.

Phil Mauger recently attended several major events, including the anniversary of the March 15 mosque attacks, CORDE City2Surf, the 100th anniversary of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre and the opening of the new Coastguard Canterbury headquarters in Lyttelton.

A flat-out schedule left the 66-year-old and his wife Chrissy, with little time last year to reflect on his term in office so far or consider whether he wanted to run for a second term.

“I really enjoy the job. It’s good. You have a feeling that you can make a difference. But when you’re so booked up, we wanted to get away and clear our heads.”

After spending two weeks recharging on a family holiday in Motueka, Mauger made his decision and revealed his intention to run for a second term on January 20.

Before entering politics, Mauger ran Mauger Contracting Ltd, a family-owned construction and earthmoving business.

He transitioned to public service in 2019, winning the Burwood Ward seat on the city council.

In 2022, he was elected mayor, initially aligning with the ‘frugal five’ – a group of fiscally conservative councillors. However, he now prefers a collaborative approach across political lines.

Mauger’s tenure has been marked by significant rates increases, including a 9.9% hike for 2024/25 – far above the 4% cap he promised when campaigning for the mayoralty in 2022.

Mauger said his rates commitment was like “firing a bullet which will get fired back at you”.

He maintains he thought it was possible at the time, but says unexpectedly high insurance, interest rates and inflation have forced high rates increases.

Looking ahead, Mauger said once the stadium and Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre are completed, rates will stabilise.

He also supports selling “unstrategic assets” like unused land and reviewing council services, including facility operating hours, to ease financial pressure.

Mauger also wants the council table to start looking more closely at the cost of transport infrastructure projects, such as cycleways and safety upgrades, to reduce the rates burden.

Phil Mauger driving his 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth at the Ashburton Street Sprints. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

When it comes to the long-running political football of asset sales, Mauger strongly emphasised he is against selling “strategic assets” like the Lyttelton Port Company, Orion or Christchurch International Airport.

Despite rates issues, Mauger is optimistic about Christchurch and points to a city on the rise.

He sees One New Zealand Stadium nearing completion next year and lower rates increases, compared to other councils, as examples of his successful tenure.

Getting city councillors on board with roving road maintenance crews, which started in July 2023, was also a proud moment for Mauger.

He said he does not have time for “party politics” and despite getting outvoted at times by a left-leaning council table, Mauger will not be campaigning for any ward candidates with similar views to him.

He believes his strength lies in building relationships – with council staff, other mayors, and government ministers.

“I’m a great believer in relationships. You’ve got to get on with people and you’ve got to listen.”

When it comes to representing Christchurch on the national stage, Mauger says the Government’s commitment of up to $150 million for Brougham St upgrades and $13m for the Pages Rd bridge replacement are examples of his ability to get results for the city.

“You don’t want to be sitting there all the time going ‘I want, I want, I want’, but I’ve said to the Government, ‘please, when I’ve got something we really want, can you look at it?’”

Mauger acknowledges he has struggled with council processes.

“I used to work for my family business. I could make a decision in the car on the way home by looking in the mirror and having my own board meeting with myself,” he said.

Early in his mayoralty, he would sometimes seek answers from lower-ranked staff who were directly involved with issues, rather than department heads. He has since learned this could be seen as coercive, despite his good intentions.

“I can go see the head of transport to find out why something is happening, not go see John Smith down the bottom.”

The Maugers live in Avonhead and have five children and five grandchildren.

Finding time to unwind is tough, but he makes an effort to spend one day a month with his grandchildren.

Known as a motor racing enthusiast, he has no time to get on the track any more, but still shares the passion with his grandchildren, particularly four-year-old Max.

“I just take them out, driving around the yard, and Max is happy as can be. It’s good because the cars get used too,” Mauger said.

Once involved with numerous business ventures, Mauger says he has no day-to-day involvement in the management of companies in which he still holds shares.

In September, he stopped being a director for Harewood Holdings Ltd and Cass Street Recycling Ltd after suitable replacements were found, but he retains 50% shareholdings.

He is still a director and majority owner of M&M Aggregates Ltd and Mauger’s Garage Ltd and is director and part-owner of Rookwood Holdings Ltd.

With a cost-of-living crisis, recession last year and significant rates hikes on voters’ minds, Mauger says he plans to be “open and honest” about the financial pressures the city council is facing.

“I’ll hold my head up and say I’ve done the best I can and will continue to do that right until the election. Then people will have their say,” he said.

Mayor Phil Mauger and wife Chrissy. Photo: Supplied

So far, Mauger’s main election rival is Heathcote Ward councillor Sara Templeton.

He would not say, when pressed by The Star, whether Templeton has the right qualities to be mayor.

He did say she is a “well-read” and experienced councillor.

“No one should be afraid to put their hand up and run.

“We’ll both try as hard we can and whatever happens, happens.”

He said there is no grand strategy to win, or take on Templeton specifically, and believes more candidates are likely to join and shake up the race.

“I thought I might try get more votes than anyone else,” he joked when asked by The Star about his plan to win.

He then added: “I am, of course, going to work hard to get every vote I can.”