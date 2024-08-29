Meet NZ's oldest and youngest Paralympians

Gabriella Smith. Photo: Ian MacNicol / Paralympics New Zealand

Whether you're 62 or 18, the anticipation is the same for two of New Zealand's athletes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

New Zealand has a 25-strong team at the games with shooter Greg Reid the oldest in the squad and Gabriella Smith the youngest.

Reid is the oldest ever New Zealand Paralympian surpassing Jan Apel, who was aged 61 when she competed in sailing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Reid, who lives in Featherston in the Wairarapa, and who works full-time as a mass meteorologist - in which his primary role is ensuring the kilogram weight is consistent with international units - made his Paralympic debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and is elated to be back competing at a second games.

"I'm both humbled and proud to represent Aotearoa on such an enormous stage," said Reid, who competes in the both the R3 Mixed Air Rifle Probe SH1 and R6 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 events.

"My final preparations have gone well and I'm looking forward to competing and showing what I am capable of.

"It does get a little harder competing at the top level as I get older, but that is all the more reason to step up and give it everything.

"For me to have a second bite at the Paralympic Games is very special."

At the other end of the age spectrum, athlete Gabriella 'Gaby' Smith is the youngest member of the team with the 18-year-old Christchurch-based swimmer relishing the opportunity to represent her country on the biggest stage.

"I am incredibly excited for the Games, the Olympians had their turn in Paris and it looked spectacular, and I can't wait," said Smith, who competes in three events at Paris 2024 - the 100m Breaststroke SB9, the 400m Freestyle S10 and the 200m Individual Medley SM10.

"Competing at a Paralympic Games is reward for those who have supported me over the years and for all those hours I've spent in the pool and the gym. I'm not just swimming for myself but everyone that has shown faith in me throughout my career."

Smith was born with half a hand.

Reid sustained a serious leg injury after plummeting 200m in an ice climbing accident in Antarctica in 1983. Eight years later he made the decision to have his right leg amputated.

Fellow shooter Michael Johnson will be competing in his sixth Paralympics, while eleven members of the squad are making their Paralympic debuts.

Two Kiwi athletes compete on day one with cyclist Nicole Murray in qualification and possibly the final of the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial, while Wojtek Czyz has his opening match in the badminton singles SL3 competition.