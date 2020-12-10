Members of the public may hold key information about Port Hills fires

Police and fire investigators are appealing to the public for information about four suspicious fires on the Port Hills in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said the investigations into the blazes are in the early stages.

But police have today confirmed there were reports that a flare was seen in the area around the time of the fires.

A police spokesperson said they want to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious between just before midnight and 2am, when the four fires broke out.

They come after the Port Hills fire in 2017 destroyed nine homes and two other structures and burnt through 1600ha.

Said Hamilton: “It’s still very, very early days. Both police and fire investigators, their inquires and investigations are continuing.”

Three of Wednesday’s fires were on Summit Rd and the other on Governors Bay Rd. They ranged in size from 20m by 20m to 100m by 12m.

Hamilton said members of the public reported the fires when they were still in the early stages.

He said if it was not for the early warning and the recent rainfall in Christchurch, they could have been a lot worse.

“We’d like to thank the community for raising the alarm early and that reminds everyone else that if they see smoke, fire, or anything suspicious, dial 111 immediately.

“We’ve had a small amount of rain over the last few weeks, which has kept a pretty green tinge on there but people should not be complacent, Canterbury is drying out,” he said.

The aftermath of one of the four suspicious fires on the Port Hills. Photo: Geoff Sloan

If you have information, phone the police on 105 and quote the file number 201209/8549. You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

Fire crews from the Sumner, Lyttelton and Governors Bay stations attended the blazes.