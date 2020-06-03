Memorial seat stolen before unveiling

A new macrocarpa wooden seat with a brass plaque honouring two founding members of the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust was stolen. Photo: Supplied

A new seat honouring two of the key players who helped improve the health of the Avon-Heathcote Estuary has been stolen.

The macrocarpa wooden seat with a brass plaque was installed at Windsurfer’s Reserve off Humphreys Rd prior to lockdown in memory of Kevin O’Connor and Les Batcheler.

Les Batcheler.

Both were founding members of the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust and helped make an important wastewater ocean outfall and draining system a reality, among other things.

The trust, together with the former Combined Estuary Association, spent about a year arranging for the seat to be installed.

Trust manager Tanya Jenkins had been planning the official unveiling event for the families, but was “devastated” to receive a photo from a Christchurch City Council park ranger showing just two posts remaining.

"It’s probably just vandals who thought it [would make] nice firewood or a nice bench at home.

Kevin O'Connor.

"It’s a shame to have this happen.

"I will not even ask who or why, but would like to plead with the thieves to return the seat and plaque as a sign of respect to the two gentlemen honoured and their families.

"Just quietly place it by the two posts you have left and we will reassemble the seat again.”