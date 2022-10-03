Merivale jewellery shop targeted in daylight robbery

A Christchurch jewellery shop has been targeted in a daylight smash and grab by people wielding hammers, police say.

Petersens Jewellers in Papanui Rd was hit just before noon on Monday.

The shop is near a childcare centre and a school. The daycare was open at the time, but the school was closed for the holidays.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 11.48am involving three people brandishing hammers who entered the store and stole a number of items.

Petersens Jewellers Merivale was the target of a smash and grab. Photo: Supplied

Police are in the early stages of an investigation, including conducting a scene examination.

They have released images of three people they believe were involved and are appealing for help to identify them.

Contact police via the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221003/5487

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

The glass doors at Merivale Mall were smashed in the ram-raid last week. Photo: Supplied

It is the second attack on a shop in the upmarket suburb of Merivale in four days.

On Friday morning, a camera shop was targeted in a ram-raid.

A black wagon was driven straight through two glass doors at Merivale Mall.

Greg Bramwell, the manager of Photo and Video International, said the alleged offender ran upstairs into the camera shop and was later caught by a private security guard and was due to appear in court.

A second ram-raid occurred on the same day at Sues Takeaway and Convenience Store in Pound Rd, in the suburb of Yaldhurst, just before 1am.