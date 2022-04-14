Midwives march: Proposal to close Christchurch primary birthing unit 'madness'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They say the hospital's proposal to shut the only primary birthing unit in the city is "madness" and have urged management to ditch the idea.
About 150 people marched from Elmwood Park to the hospital on Wednesday, where midwives delivered rolls of signed ribbon-bound papers in a pram to St George's chief executive Blair Roxborough.
Sheena Ross from Rata Midwives, which organised the petition, told the crowd Christchurch women deserve more choices in maternity care.
"We all really value the choices that women have, and those choices are there for everybody. We all deserve more, not fewer. Let's keep up the pressure," she said.
"St George's maternity has been well known over many decades about the quality of care and today I think is testament to that," he said.
"It's an operational matter at the moment, we have a period of consultation and that closes tomorrow. I'm not going to do anything that pre-empts that process."
"If I was in labour and I had to drive to Rangiora, or wherever it is, it would be pretty horrendous. I think closing down services in Christchurch is madness, especially with so many babies being born," she said.
"I'll be really, really sad if it closes. It would be such a shame."
Marianne Miller's daughter was born at St George's, where she had a water birth and gained the confidence to breastfeed.
She said the maternity unit's future could influence her plans for another baby.
"I had such a good experience there, and if there's only [Christchurch] Women's to go to, that may actually factor in for me having a third, or it may even factor in me having it at home," she said.
The deadline for staff submissions on a proposal for change that includes an option to close the maternity ward falls tomorrow.
The fight to save St George's has attracted the support of sports stars Richie and Gemma McCaw, whose daughters were cared for at the hospital.
"Our other primary units are Lincoln and Rangiora and a lot of women will birth at Christchurch Women's purely because it's close to them," she said.
"A well woman should be birthing at a primary unit and will have a much better experience at a primary unit and save Christchurch Women's for the high-risk women who need to be there."
Sheena Ross said she was thrilled with the response and vowed to continue the campaign.
"31,000 signatures says it all, doesn't it, in the space of three weeks. This is Christchurch, a busy city, the only (primary) birth unit and they're talking about closing it. How crazy is that?" she said.
"I hope it's made a difference."
The DHB's new 20-bed unit next to Christchurch Hospital is due to open in the middle of next year.
St George's said it would not rush into a decision and would provide an update on the maternity unit's future at the end of the month.