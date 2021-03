83-year-old Brian Maunsell. Photo: NZ Police

An 83-year-old Christchurch man reported missing earlier today has been found safe and sound, police say.

Brian Maunsell went missing from his Hammond Pl home in Spreydon on Thursday morning and his family was worried about him.

A police spokesperson said this afternoon that Maunsell "has been located safe and well".

"Thanks to everyone who assisted."