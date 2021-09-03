Missing Christchurch woman back at home with family

Sharon Summers, 55, is back at home with her family. Photo: NZ Police

A 55-year-old Christchurch woman who went missing on Tuesday has been found and is now back at home with her family.

Police said yesterday they had concerns for Sharon Summers' well-being after she was last seen at her Redruth Ave home in Spreydon late on Tuesday night.

But police confirmed this morning that she has been found.

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance," a police spokesperson said.

Sharon's daughter told The Press her mother had been struggling with her mental health during the lockdown.

She told The Press she would "hug" her mother and tell her "how much I love her".