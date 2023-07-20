Missing real estate agent last seen in Wigram

Yanfei Bao was last seen yesterday morning.

Police have concerns for the welfare of a real estate agent missing in Canterbury.

Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were asking for the public’s help to find missing woman Yanfei Bao, 44.

Ms Bao was last seen about 10.30am yesterday while on a business matter on Vickerys Rd, Wigram.

Her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis, registration PKT556, was found nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

Inspector Reeves said police and Ms Bao’s loved ones had concerns for her welfare, and it was out of character for her to have not been in touch.

- Call 111, quote event number P055385539.