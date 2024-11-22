More public tours coming up at Lyttelton Port

Members of the public will get another chance to go behind the scenes at Lyttelton Port in January.

Following the sell-out bus tours in July, the Lyttleton Port Company will now hold summer tours from Tuesday, January 21, to Friday, January 24.

Two bus tours a day at 1pm and 3pm will give the public a chance to see how the South Island’s largest international trade gateway operates.

The public will be able to see inside the port and check out the Container Terminal, Inner Harbour operations, Cruise Berth and historic Dry Dock.

LPC chief executive Graeme Sumner says all proceeds will go directly to the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre, a charity dedicated to supporting children and families in need.

“The tours in the last week of January will allow families to take advantage of the unique experience of showing them what to do, especially during the school holidays,” says LPC Chief Executive Graeme Sumner.

Over $2700 was raised for the Children’s Centre from the July tours. Tickets for the January tours can be booked here.