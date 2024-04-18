Mother pleads for safe return of missing son

Luke, 15, has been reported missing by his family. Photo: Police

A Christchurch mother has pleaded for the safe return of her son after he went missing two weeks ago.

Luke, 15, was reported missing by his family who have concerns for his welfare.

Police made a public appeal this week, asking anyone who knows where he is or has seen him to report by calling 105.

Luke's mother told Chris Lynch Media her son has been missing for the past two weeks.

"I just need someone who has seen him or knows where he is to own up," she told Chris Lynch Media.

"I want him to know we really love him and miss him a lot."

In a statement, police said Luke is believed to be in Christchurch.

Police urged the public to contact them if they have seen him or have information which might help find him.

To report any information on Luke's whereabouts call 105 and quote file number 240402/3254.