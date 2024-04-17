Another teenager reported missing in Chch

Luke, 15, is believed to be in Christchurch. Photo: Police

Cantabrians are urged to look out for two teenagers who have been separately reported missing in Christchurch.

Luke, 15, was reported missing by his family who have "concerns for his welfare", police said.

"Luke is believed to be in Christchurch – if you have seen him or have information which might help us find him, please call 105."

Anyone with information on Luke's whereabouts should quote file number 240402/3254.

Payton was last seen in Christchurch but may have travelled to Timaru. Photo: Police

It comes after the family of 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Christchurch appealed for anyone who has seen her to report it to police.

Payton was last seen in Christchurch but may have travelled to Timaru.

Her family have "concerns for Payton’s welfare", a police spokesperson said.

"If you have seen Payton, or have information which may help us locate her, please call 111 and quote file number 240416/1425."