Concerns for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl

Payton was last seen in Christchurch but may have travelled to Timaru. Photo: Police

The family of 12-year-old girl who has gone missing in Christchurch are asking anyone who has seen her to report it to police.

A police spokesperson said Payton was last seen in Christchurch but may have travelled to Timaru.

Her family and police have "concerns for Payton’s welfare".

"If you have seen Payton, or have information which may help us locate her, please call 111 and quote file number 240416/1425," the spokesperson said.