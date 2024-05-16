Murderer loses legal battle over prison sex ban

Phillip John Smith appears via AV link at the Court of Appeal in Wellington. Photo: RNZ/Lauren Crimp

A convicted killer and sex offender's long-running battle to overturn a ban on sex between prisoners at a criminal treatment unit in Rolleston Prison has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Phillip John Smith is serving a life sentence for murdering the father of a boy he was sexually abusing.

He had argued the ban discriminated against men who were not heterosexual.

But the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal and ordered Smith to pay court costs of $1000.

His latest challenge revolved around a rule banning sexual activity between prisoners in the Kia Marama and Totara Unit, special treatment units for male child sex offenders at Rolleston Prison, near Christchurch, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Smith was a prisoner there in August 2021.

The rule was introduced in 2017 after some relationships between prisoners within the units ended in “less than amicable” ways.

The latest version states prisoners in the units must not participate in sexual activity, or encourage, pressure, or threaten other prisoners to participate in sexual activity.

Any prisoner who breaks the rule would face a penalty such as solitary confinement, expulsion from the rehabilitation programme or the loss of privileges for a certain period of time.

Smith said the rule discriminated against prisoners because of their sexual orientation and breached the Homosexual Law Reform Act and the Bill of Rights Act.

-With RNZ