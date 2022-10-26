New board member urges young people to take up politics

Alex Hewison. Photo: Supplied

New community board member Alex Hewison is hoping to get more young people into local politics.

The North New Brighton resident was 18 when he got elected as the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board member almost three weeks ago.

Hewison received 3464 votes in total, 1205 votes behind Jo Zervos (4079).

"I grew up with the broken roads and flooded streets so I've always wanted to be someone who people can talk to," he said.

That is why infrastructure is top of his priority list, along with improving community well-being and pushing for more safety measures to prevent crime.

The former deputy headboy at Shirley Boys' High School believed his background of growing up with the issues that the community is facing was his big drawcard.

"They've gotten someone that they can relate to. And I'm young and energetic so I have the drive to get things done."

Hewison was interested in politics at a young age after seeing a lack of communications when his primary school merged with three others.

So it was not a surprise for his family when he announced to run for board member.

"I'm quite a loud person and I talk quite a bit so I saw politics as something that I would go into. I also took lots of leadership roles in high school so this seems like the next move," Hewison said.

The first-year university student had a "really hard think" about whether he could be a good representative for the community before deciding to run midway last year.

Hewison said he had to weigh up a number of things as "a young person", which includes juggling between his online study and part-time job.

"But it was important that I took a step forward.

"Even if I didn't win it, people could still understand that they could take the stand and get their voices heard."

He is urging more young people to get involved in local government.

Said Hewison: "The turn-out rate is getting up there again but it's still very low, as well as the council's approval rating. The reason is there's a whole disconnection between our communities and the city council at the moment.

"The whole idea of democracy is getting everyone from different races and life. It's important to have a wide variety."

Hewison is now studying law, international relations, and economics at Victoria University of Wellington.