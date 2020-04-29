New data shows busiest intersections under level 3

The Christchurch City Council's latest traffic count shows more vehicles on the road since the country moved to alert level 3. Graph: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre

The latest traffic data in Christchurch shows there has been a big increase in vehicles on the city's roads since New Zealand moved to alert level 3.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said the Christchurch City Council's new intersection traffic count indicates an increase in vehicles around drive-thru restaurants.

"With the move to alert level 3 there has been an increase in traffic on the network. Especially noticed around drive-thru restaurants."

The latest data, which compares traffic counts every week since March 19, shows the intersection of Main North Rd and QE II Drive was the busiest in the city on April 28. This has overtaken the Moorhouse Ave/Waltham Rd intersection, which was the busiest during the level 4 lockdown.

"We are urging care by all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists," the spokesperson said.

"Many of us have gotten used to low traffic volumes and there is an increased risk of incidents occurring through inattention.

"We want to repeat the government's message that travel is still restricted and is only allowed for permitted movement in your local area, for example going to work or school, shopping or getting exercise.