New mayor sworn-in, deputy appointed

Mayor Phil Mauger and council chief executive Dawn Baxendale. Photo: Newsline

New Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and his council were sworn-in at a ceremony last night.

The 17-person council has six new members this term - Tyla Harrison-Hunt in Riccarton, Victoria Henstock in Papanui, Mark Peters in Hornby, Andrei Moore in Halswell, Tyrone Fields in Banks Peninsula, and Kelly Barber in Burwood.

Pauline Cotter.

Mauger appointed Pauline Cotter as deputy mayor. Cotter was sworn in for her fourth term, despite her election opponent Ali Jones seeking a recount.

Cotter defeated Jones by 16 votes. But in the initial results on October 8, Jones was in the lead by 46 votes, until the preliminary results came out the following day and placed Cotter slightly ahead.

In his first speech to the newly sworn-in city council, Mauger said he is determined to make Christchurch and Banks Peninsula the best place to live, work, invest and play in New Zealand.

He also spoke of his desire to work collaboratively with all councillors to get the best outcomes for the city.

"In the past fortnight we have already met as a team to get to know one another – to understand what we all want to achieve and to share our ideas for how we, as a city, can move forward," Mauger said.

"We must all be pulling the rope in the same direction for the best interest of Christchurch.

"Christchurch is on the cusp of realising the investment of the past decade.

"Our new facilities, our relative housing affordability, and our location as the gateway to the South Island and the Antarctic put us in a strong position to attract new businesses, new families and more investment.

"But as a council we must be delivering for our community and providing the services that underpin a strong and growing city.

"Too few Cantabrians have faith in us to deliver or make good decisions for our city. We must turn this around and show people that they can have confidence in us to do our jobs,’’ Mayor Mauger said.

"I want to make Christchurch and Banks Peninsula the best place to live, work, invest and play in New Zealand.

"I am prepared to do what it takes to help to put Christchurch on the map and ensure we are not forgotten as the second largest city, especially by central government.’"

Mayor Mauger said he knew what it was like to grow up in Christchurch, to raise a family here and to do business here, and he wanted his kids and grandkids to be able to do the same in the future.

"I know with our different experiences, our range of skills and our united dedication to Christchurch, by working together we will make our city the best place to live, work, invest and play in New Zealand,’’ he told councillors.

"Let’s get on with the job."

Cotter named deputy mayor

Phil Mauger appointed Innes Ward councillor Pauline Cotter as deputy mayor.

Mauger announced her appointment last night after he was officially sworn in as mayor at a special ceremony in the council chambers.

"Pauline Cotter brings a wealth of experience to the role of deputy mayor and I think she and I will make a great team," said Mauger.

"Pauline and I both grew up in Christchurch, we care passionately for the city, and we share a commitment to working collaboratively together to get the best outcomes for the city and Banks Peninsula.’’

Cotter was first elected to Christchurch City Council in 2013 but she has been involved in local politics at the Community Board level since 2007. A mother of four, she has lived in St Albans for more than 30 years.

Cotter says serving as deputy mayor will be a privilege.

"I know the mayor wanted an experienced councillor as his deputy this term, and I certainly fit the criteria.

"I intend to keep a close eye on our climate change programme and community participation in achieving our goals.

"Of course, a strong focus on reducing transport emissions is part of that.

"I will bring my experience to help the mayor achieve a well-functioning council and my established collaborative relationships with management and staff will assist," Cotter says.

"I hope that I can help build rapport around the Council table, especially around those difficult conversations. The fact that Phil and I have differing approaches and skill sets should offer a nice balance."