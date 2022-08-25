No changes for busy Christchurch intersection

image_17_4.jpg A city council report recommended several changes to the Mairehau and Inwoods Rds intersection but the community board opted to leave it as it is. PHOTO: KAREN CASEY

Safety improvements will not be made at a busy intersection in Parklands.

Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board members debated whether to approve several proposed improvements at the Mairehau Rd and Inwoods Rd intersection.

But the majority of board members opted to maintain the status quo, in spite of objections voiced by members Celeste Donovan and Bebe Frayle.

Christchurch City Council staff recommended changing the lane marking, kerb alignment, island and road surface. Staff also noted the presence of two approach lanes added risk for pedestrians.

But community board chair Kelly Barber said the majority of residents did not want the changes. “Our job is to look at the city council’s recommendation and listen to the community’s feedback,” he said.

The project will now be considered in the future city council annual or long term plans. One of the main concerns from residents was over the proposal to merge the two exit lanes on Inwoods Rd into one.

Board member Phil Mauger seconded the motion to not approve the changes, stating he would be “snarly” at the location of the proposed island if he was a bus driver.

Some residents said a roundabout or traffic lights would be a better solution.

Board member Linda Stewart agreed: “I’d rather go straight for the light than bits and pieces that are really just bandages.

“We’re going to make a decision, make one that is going to work for the long term because Mairehau is a really busy road,” she said.

While Frayle was in favour of the signalised intersection, she said the board needs to be “realistic” about what they can achieve.

The project was prompted last year after residents raised concerns about drivers failing to stop at the stop sign when turning from Inwoods Rd into Mairehau Rd.

In 2018, a refuge island was built on Mairehau Rd after feedback from the community highlighted the safety issues and barrier to pedestrians due to the long crossing distance.

Said city council traffic engineer Gautham Praburam: “Implementation of a roundabout or traffic signals would be considerably more expensive than what is proposed.”

Traffic signals are estimated to cost about $500,000 to $750,000.

The report also noted that the risk at the intersection is too low to warrant traffic lights.