Noise complaints on the rise

It appears partygoers have been making the most of staying indoors - even on weekdays.

The Christchurch City Council and Canterbury police have seen an increase in noise complaints since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown on March 25.

A police spokesperson said the Canterbury District Command Centre has noticed there are more complaints being made during the day, when normally the majority are at night.

"This is likely due to an increased number of people at home during the day."

The spokesperson said most of the complaints have been about people playing loud music, and that they were aware of at least one sound system being seized.

"Spare a thought for your neighbours when playing music and don’t blast it too loud."

Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the number of complaints have increased both during the day and at night, with the majority being made during the week.

During the first weekend after the lockdown, the complaint numbers had reduced compared to previous weekends.

By Tuesday morning, the city council had received 188 complaints, with 159 of those made after hours - the majority were in relation to music or loud bass.

"All of the city council's noise complaints are responded to during the lockdown both day-time and night-time," Ms Weston said.

During the day, noise control officers first call by phone to attempt to resolve the matter. If they are unable to, and for calls during the night, a contracted after hours noise service will attend the property.