Not in our neighbourhoods: Councillors reject housing plan

New national standards for housing density are about to be rolled out, aimed at increasing the supply of units, townhouses and apartments.

But the majority of Christchurch City Councillors rebelled against the plan recently, after strong opposition from ratepayers.

The rules allow three homes of up to three storeys high to be built on most residential sections across the city, without the need for planning permission.

Councillors are waiting for a response from their letter sent to the Environment Minister expressing their strong concerns.

Councillor Yani Johanson voted against implementing the Government’s intensification policy for main cities.

He said since the earthquakes, including the devastating tremor in 2011, the city has had repeated controls imposed on it by central government.

"We have spent the last decade literally rewriting and rewriting and rewriting our district planning to enable more density, more intensification, with less community notification and less urban design.

"And people are just fed up with it.

"So let's find a better way to work together on this."

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air