NZ Agricultural Show to go ahead this year under new name

The Canterbury A&P Association has reached an agreement with Event Hire to go ahead with 'The Christchurch Show' in November.

Association board chair Stewart Mitchell said Event Hire will run "an exciting and innovative public event called The Christchurch Show”.

It will be held over Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Show Week (November 14-16) at the association’s Show Grounds.

Mitchell said it will incorporate many traditional elements including stall-holders, food vendors, competitions and amusement rides.

Further details about the event will be released in the coming weeks, he said.

Photo: New Zealand Agricultural Show

From Wednesday through to Friday, the A&P Association will continue to run some of its traditional animal competitions and events with a major focus on the City Farmyard for children. These events will run separately to the Christchurch Show event.

"We regret that with nil reserves, the compliance and financial risks for the association of running a full show in partnership with Event Hire, precluded a combined event,” says Mitchell.

"It’s disappointing that our financial and resourcing issues have forced the cancellation of this year’s NZ Agricultural Show.

"However, the association welcomes the involvement of Event Hire in providing a number of fun days out for the Christchurch public on Canterbury Anniversary weekend.

"The association has commenced planning for a new and exciting show format in 2025 and thanks Event Hire for their positive and professional approach to these discussions.