Thursday, 16 December 2021

NZ Geographic photo award winners announced

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Nelson photographer Braden Fastier is the NZ Geo photographer of the year 2021. Photo: Braden...
    Nelson photographer Braden Fastier is the NZ Geo photographer of the year 2021. Photo: Braden Fastier via NZ Herald
    Nelson-based photographer Braden Fastier has won this year's New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year for a broad portfolio of social documentary photographs announced in Auckland.

    The NZ Herald's George Heard won the Lumix Society Award for an image of an excited crowd at the Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch.

    An excited crowd a the Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch won the Lumix Society Award....
    An excited crowd a the Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch won the Lumix Society Award. Photo: George Heard
    Fastier, a photojournalist for Stuff, won Nikon Photographer of the Year and the Resene Colour award for images that are rich with colour and context, were technically strong and demonstrated an original and imaginative approach to photojournalism said New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham.

    "Fastier's pictures captured a second level of meaning—the humour of red tape around a pair of concrete playground seals, a mask on a statue, phone calls on a golf course—the odd-ball realities of life in Aotearoa in 2021," Frankham said.

    "His approach borrows from street photography, but with the discipline and knack for storytelling of a photojournalist."

    A record-breaking 6000 entries were received in a year disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

    Frankham said: "2021 started out as a cure for 2020, but in many ways, it felt like history repeating."

    "There were images of more lockdowns, more protests, and the cultural themes were a close match to last year.

    "The images were also a reflection, however, of our resilience as a nation, our creativity and determination."

    Winners and the best of the rest can be seen at a free public exhibition at the Britomart Precinct in downtown Auckland until the New Year.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter