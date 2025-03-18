NZ woman missing in Switzerland

Samantha Hawley. Photo: Supplied

A young mum with children at a Christchurch private school has gone missing while on holiday in Europe.

The New Zealand Herald reported there are fears for the safety of Samantha Hawley, 27, who has not been heard from in a week while travelling in Switzerland.

Hawley last contacted friends on March 11 and had not used social media since, the Herald reported.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said consular officials were aware of a New Zealander reported missing in Switzerland.

Police said they had also received information about the missing New Zealand national and moves were under way to determine the next steps.

“This may include enquiries with international jurisdictions via Interpol," a police spokesperson said.

Speaking to the Herald, a friend described Hawley as a “go-getter” who turned heads.

“She is a woman that dresses impeccably and sets a standard very high for herself and her kids.

“She is hard working and only wants the best for her kids. She worked pretty hard to get her kids into a private school in Christchurch," the friend told the Herald.

The friend said Hawley travelled to Zurich for a holiday on March 2.

“She has gone skiing, she has posted to social media that she was in a ski resort and then posted on social media that she had left the resort.”

He told the Herald she went out to meet a friend and they haven’t heard from her since.