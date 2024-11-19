One arrested after reported shooting

Photo: Chrislynchmedia.com / Supplied

One person was arrested last night after armed police were called to a Christchurch property following reports of a shooting.

A police spokesperson said the incident at a house on Greers Rd was reported at 5.45pm on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident, the spokeswoman said.

“One person has been taken into custody and police are making enquiries to locate others who may have been involved.

“The armed offenders squad has been deployed as a precaution, which is normal process for incidents where firearms may be involved.”

A neighbour told chrislynchmedia.com police used a loudspeaker to tell the occupants of the house to surrender.

A police cordon was set up between Seven Oaks Dr and Wairakei Rd. The cordon was lifted about 9pm.