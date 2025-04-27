Food delivery business dream realised

Rhys Fitzsimmons has started his own food delivery company in Winton. Photo: Nina Tapu

Getting knocked back has not stopped a Southland man from achieving his dream.

Rhys Fitzsimmons’ dream of owning his own food delivery company came true this week, when Fitzy’s Knockout Deliveries started operating in Winton.

The former Northlander turned Southlander said he first tried to launch his business two years ago but several knockbacks and being told he could not ‘‘take on the competition’’ put the plan on hold.

Mr Fitzsimmons, who normally works as a courier, said the challenges only made him more determined to reach his goal.

‘‘I asked one bank for their help but they wouldn’t support me so I approached another and got their backing.

‘‘I’ve had lots of people tell me that I wouldn’t be able to compete with the big guys in the market but I knew that coming from Winton myself made the difference between me and them.’’

Years of doing food deliveries in Melbourne, Australia motivated him to start his own business after he returned to New Zealand to live in Winton, where his wife Ruth comes from, in 2021.

The support of the Winton community encouraged him to not give up on his dream and get his business up and running, he said.

‘‘I think Kiwis like to support each other and being a Kiwi-owned business helps.’’

Also having his parents, Helen and Sid Fitzsimmons, approve of his business name inspired him to take the risk.

Fitzy’s Knockout Deliveries is named for the boxing achievements of his great-great uncle Robert James Fitzsimmons.

‘‘He was was the world’s first champion to win in three divisions and he got into the Guinness Book of Records.

‘‘I just wanted to use the word knockout as a way to remember what he did in the ring.’’

People can order food from Winton eateries via Fitzy’s Knockout Deliveries website and Mr Fitzsimmons will deliver it by car.

His customers were mixed, with people living in town or country, young families and older people who just wanted a hot meal already made. There were also customers who worked in Invercargill.

He believed that people knew him from his courier role and he was familiar with the area, so he had a bit of an advantage on delivery companies from other places.