Tuesday, 1 March 2022

One squashed fence and two popped tyres: House moved out of city

    By John Cosgrove and Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The former eye clinic at St George’s Hospital on Papanui Rd waits to be separated in two and lowered onto a transporter. Photo: Star Media
    A grand two-storey Papanui house has left town after a mammoth removal and transport operation.

    New owner Vanessa Nikolaidis said shifting the 11m-wide upper and lower sections went according to plan, bar one squashed temporary fence and two popped tyres.

    The 1920s-era building and former eye clinic at St George’s Hospital on Papanui Rd was sold off as the hospital plans a cancer treatment ward at the site.

    Nikolaidis loves old homes, and was thrilled with her find, now located in Tai Tapu.

    “I wanted to build a new heritage homestead, but I looked at the price and then found this lovely old house was available,” she said.

    The top half of the building is raised then lowered onto the transporter. Photo: Star Media
    After a two-week delay with wet weather and a crane hold-up, it was all go.

    A large crane lifted the upper section onto a transporter, before the journey out of town, around past the airport.

    "Papanui Rd wasn’t an issue. Belfast Rd got a bit tight in a few areas, because there was parked cars they had to kind of wiggle it around.

    "Halswell Junction Rd was quite tight as well, half on the footpath half on the road, hovering over people’s yards to get down there,” Nikolaidis said.

    "The only thing they managed to drop it on was a temporary fence. We looked at it when they picked it back up, it kind of squished it sideways.”

    The top half of the building is on the move. Photo: Star Media
    In addition, the trailer burst a tyre under the weight of its 23-tonne load.

    "They didn’t change it, they just kept driving.”

    Waiting for the second half to arrive in Tai Tapu. Photo: Star Media
    The following night the bottom storey was shifted and all went well, although another tyre blew out.

    The upper and lower storeys have been reunited at their new Michaels Rd residence and will be lifted in one piece onto a new foundation when this is completed.

    Nikolaidis said she and her partner would live in the four-bedroom, two-lounge, two-bathroom villa. It would be in good company, with another home from the 1880s already at the property, which is a family farm. 

     

