'Painting gives me happiness': Award-winning artist connecting people across city

About 320 brightly coloured artworks are arranged in a cross at South Library, with its symbol representing the intersection of the past and the future.
St Albans artist Haruko Furukawa said the majority of the artworks came from her students in New Zealand and overseas artists – from Japan to the United States.
“I painted about 50 artworks, 220 were from my students and the rest is from many artists.”
Since starting the project seven years ago, Furukawa said her only goal was to have many people participate and feel connected through the exhibition.
“Then I discovered that painting gives me happiness,” she said.
“I knew that I want to make people all over the world happy through my works.”
Furukawa then attended Kyoto Saga Art University where she learned traditional Japanese art, and later picked up Western techniques in Florence, Italy.
This explains the incorporation of acrylic and traditional Japanese materials into her painting.
Said Furukawa: “My styles are a combination of Western and Japanese styles because I learned both.
“Western colours are deep, whereas Japanese is more subtle. So I normally paint with Japanese colours first, and then paint with acrylic.”
Her artworks have also featured in local and international exhibitions.
Last week, she was among five artists participating in an ongoing exhibition at Tūranga that displays the lives of ethnic minorities.
Besides teaching art at her home, Furukawa also volunteers teaching art at retirement villages.
Next month, the painter will collaborate with Shiki Japanese Music Group for a performance of live painting and music at the Arts Centre.
The Big Bang 13 exhibition finishes at the South Library today.