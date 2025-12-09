Parakiore officially opens

What does $500 million buy? New Zealand's largest recreation and sports complex was officially opened at a ceremony in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The ribbon was cut today at the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre on Saint Asaph St but it will not open to the public until December 17, after the Special Olympics’ national summer games.

The facility boasts a 50m competition pool, dive pools, hydroslides, aquatic leisure zones and a sensory centre.

It also has nine indoor courts, including a three‑court show court with retractable grandstands for spectators, fitness and movement studios, and a High Performance Sport New Zealand training base.

The hydroslide tower houses five slides, including trapdoor slides that drop you into a vertical freefall. There are also foam pits where divers can practice somersaults mid-air, nine basketball courts, 11 pools, plus New Zealand's first aquatic sensory space with bubble columns and interactive jets.

It is a buffet of sporting and recreational options under one roof.

The facility had an original budget of $246 million, with $147m from the city council and the rest provided by the Crown.

The city council contribution was capped with all additional funding to cover budget increases being met by the Crown.

A Crown Infrastructure Delivery (CID) spokesperson said in May Parakiore was expected to cost "around $500 million upon completion”.

Before the centre opens to the public, it will co-host the Special Olympics’ national summer games from Wednesday to Sunday (December 10-14). Entry to all Special Olympics events is free.