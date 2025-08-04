Pedestrian hit by car on Fitzgerald Ave

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in central Christchurch on Sunday evening.
A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash on Fitzgerald Ave about 5.50pm.
Hato Hone St John also attended the scene.
The police serious crash unit was called in and the northbound lane of Fitzgerald Ave was closed for a time last night between Kilmore St and Bealey Ave while they investigated.