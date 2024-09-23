Person airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after crash

One person has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the Crown Range Road.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the summit of the road linking Queenstown and Wānaka about 6.30am on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were initially treated at the scene.

One patient in a critical condition was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital and the other person was transported to Lakes District Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

The crash occurred on the Wānaka side of the alpine pass and was attended by police, a Wānaka fire appliance and the Otago Rescue Helicopter, a shift manager for Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Fenz was first asked by police to help with the crash, and then received a separate 111 call from a member of the public, saying a person was trapped, the shift manager said.

The road was closed while emergency services worked to free the person but reopened about 10.20am.

It is not clear what the road conditions were like at the time of the crash, but the Crown Range webcam at the summit showed the fog was clearing.

Police said the serious crash unit had been advised.

"Due to ongoing inquiries into the crash, there is no further information we can provide at this time."

- additional reporting by Regan Harris and ODT Online