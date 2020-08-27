Thursday, 27 August 2020

8.30 am

Person injured after car crashes into power pole

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    One person has been injured after a car crashed into a power pole in Christchurch this morning.

    The crash happened about 6.50am at the intersection of Papanui and Harewood Rds.

    St John New Zealand spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the person did not have to be cut from the vehicle.

    The road was not closed.

     

