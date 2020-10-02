Person taken to hospital after crash involving truck

A car and truck collided on Main South Rd this morning. Photo: CTOC

A person was injured after a crash involving a car and truck near Christchurch this morning.

The crash happened on Main South Rd, Rolleston, at 5.40am on Friday.

St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police and two fire crews from the Lincoln and Rolleston stations also attended the scene.

A section of the southbound lane of Main South Rd was closed for about an hour while debris from the crash was cleared but it has now reopened.