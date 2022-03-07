Plan to 'gold-plate' central Christchurch roads not fair on more deserving suburbs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Linwood Ward city councillor pushed to get money diverted from the central city during a city council proposed budget meeting.
He said the $3.4 million the council wants to spend on central city streets was unnecessary when there are other areas needing more urgent work.
Johanson said Woolston, Bromley and Linwood in particular need a lot of work on roads and footpaths.
"There’s a whole bunch of streets in the central city that have had their earthquakes repairs and are now getting a gold-plated treatment," he said.
"While at the same time, we’ve got other parts of the city really struggling to get even the basics done on a decent level."
Johanson is also looking at speeding issues through Opawa Village and improvements needed at Radley St and Philipstown.
The council draft annual plan 2022/23 includes a $3.4 million proposal to upgrade Gloucester St, between Manchester and Colombo St, which Johanson says isn’t needed.
"Eleven years on after the earthquake and people are struggling to get their streets fixed still, and council thinks it’s okay to go and gold-plate the central city like money’s not an issue,” he said.
Mauger said the council’s plan to spend $3.4 million on central city streets wasn’t needed when there are roads "far, far worse" in the city that need fixing.
"I’m saying put it right down at the end of the Long Term Plan because it doesn’t matter, nine or 10 years away, because there’s far more important things to do," Mauger said.
"I’m glad it’s been brought to council’s attention," Johanson said.
"I think it’s important that people make submissions if they feel concerned about it."
City councillors decided to seek more information from staff and would make a decision about allocating the money at a later date.