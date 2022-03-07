Plan to 'gold-plate' central Christchurch roads not fair on more deserving suburbs

Yani Johanson taking a walk around Gloucester St in the central city. Photo: Supplied

Yani Johanson says Christchurch City Council’s plans to "gold-plate" the central city is unfair on local communities with roads left unfixed.

The Linwood Ward city councillor pushed to get money diverted from the central city during a city council proposed budget meeting.

He said the $3.4 million the council wants to spend on central city streets was unnecessary when there are other areas needing more urgent work.

Johanson said Woolston, Bromley and Linwood in particular need a lot of work on roads and footpaths.

The state of Silvester St in Woolston. Photo: Supplied

After walking through Woolston, Johanson said it was clear there is work to be done, particularly around water drains, potholes and shingle.

"There’s a whole bunch of streets in the central city that have had their earthquakes repairs and are now getting a gold-plated treatment," he said.

"While at the same time, we’ve got other parts of the city really struggling to get even the basics done on a decent level."

Johanson is also looking at speeding issues through Opawa Village and improvements needed at Radley St and Philipstown.

The council draft annual plan 2022/23 includes a $3.4 million proposal to upgrade Gloucester St, between Manchester and Colombo St, which Johanson says isn’t needed.

"Eleven years on after the earthquake and people are struggling to get their streets fixed still, and council thinks it’s okay to go and gold-plate the central city like money’s not an issue,” he said.

Gloucester St in the central city. Photo: Supplied

Johanson put forward a motion to reduce some of the spending on the central city and was backed by councillor Phil Mauger.

Mauger said the council’s plan to spend $3.4 million on central city streets wasn’t needed when there are roads "far, far worse" in the city that need fixing.

"I’m saying put it right down at the end of the Long Term Plan because it doesn’t matter, nine or 10 years away, because there’s far more important things to do," Mauger said.

Work is needed to repair Silvester St. Photo: Supplied

The community can give their feedback on the annual plan when it goes out for consultation on March 11.

"I’m glad it’s been brought to council’s attention," Johanson said.

"I think it’s important that people make submissions if they feel concerned about it."

City councillors decided to seek more information from staff and would make a decision about allocating the money at a later date.