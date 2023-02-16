Planned street brawl falls flat

It was business as usual in central Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

A potential downtown street brawl had been publicised online, to occur from 3pm.

Police were aware of the event, and monitored the situation. However, there was no obvious signs of trouble.

A flyer circulating on social media, promoted the planned street fight as a "Battle of the Hoods", starting beside the Christchurch bus interchange, and then to "carry on all round town".

Participants had been encouraged to bring weapons, the flyer reading "Weapons aloud [sic]" and “Stab for stab”.

The threat of violence saw some parents keep their children off public transport today in Christchurch.

An alternate date and location was mentioned on the flyer, if the creators suspected a police presence around the original fight plans.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air