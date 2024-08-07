Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Police called to 'unexplained' death

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police were called after the unexplained death of a person at a Christchurch house on Tuesday.

    Emergency services were called to the Linwood Ave address shortly before 11am.

    St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were also called to the property.

    A police spokesperson said they are continuing their investigation into the death.

    “At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained."

    A man at the property yesterday told Stuff he was informed of the death by police.

    He told Stuff he believes the man who died was in his 50s and lived in a flat on the property.

    He said the man was like a hermit but very polite, Stuff reported.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter