Police called to 'unexplained' death

Police were called after the unexplained death of a person at a Christchurch house on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Linwood Ave address shortly before 11am.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were also called to the property.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing their investigation into the death.

“At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained."

A man at the property yesterday told Stuff he was informed of the death by police.

He told Stuff he believes the man who died was in his 50s and lived in a flat on the property.

He said the man was like a hermit but very polite, Stuff reported.