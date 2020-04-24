Police to end armed response teams trial

Police officers with one of the armed response team vehicles. Photo: RNZ / Liu Che

The trial of police armed response teams in Canterbury will end on Sunday.

Special police patrol vehicles carrying armed officers have been patrolling Canterbury, Counties Manukau and Waikato as part of a six-month trial to cut down response times to serious incidents involving firearms.

The Canterbury teams have attended multiple incidents in the region since the trial began in October. They included an incident when a man was spotted on the roof of a property during an attempted burglary in South New Brighton - the man and two others were arrested in March.

Another saw the Canterbury team help arrest an offender who pulled a gun on another driver following a road rage incident at the intersection of Main South and Watts Rds, Sockburn. The Eagle police helicopter tracked the offender's vehicle to Papanui and they were arrested.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster thanked the teams in the trial for their hard work.

“These teams were trialled to support police’s frontline tactical capabilities. Everything we do, we do to keep New Zealanders safe and feeling safe," he said.

“For police, the trial was about having specialist police personnel immediately ready to deploy to critical or high-risk incidents.

"This was to support our frontline with any incidents that required enhanced tactical capabilities. This was also part of recognising we were, and still are, at a medium threat level.

The trial of armed response teams, which used these vehicles, will end on Sunday. Photo: NZ Police

"We know that some communities have had some concerns about the ARTs and how they were being deployed.

"Now the trial is over an evaluation will be done and the views of the community taken into account as part of that.

"Our Evidence Based Policing Centre will undertake the evaluation. This will include data collected during the trial, public perceptions data, and the views of police teams involved, as well as other relevant interested parties.

"The evaluation will take place over the next two months and I look forward to the results in June.

"An evaluation will only be one aspect of the review into ARTs. We will also consult with community groups and talk to our people and the teams involved with the ARTs.

"We recognise that the ultimate question of the style of policing we adopt in this country cannot be answered by an evaluation. Instead it needs to reflect a wider conversation with our communities."

"Any options that come out of the review will be consulted with communities as part of our efforts to take a collaborative approach to policing.

"How the public feels is important as we police with consent of the public, and that is a privilege," he said.