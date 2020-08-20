Police hunt for motorist who fled scene of crash

Photo: ODT file

Police are appealing for information from the public after a motorist fled the scene of a crash on Ensors Rd in Christchurch.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 8.15pm on August 14 near the intersection with Frederick St.

One of the vehicles, believed to be a grey/silver Nissan Skyline or Fuga, fled the scene, turning right onto Frederick St toward Ferry Rd.

The occupant of the other vehicle was assessed at hospital but was unharmed.

The Nissan, which is believed to be a model produced between 2000 and 2005, will have significant damage to its left-hand side.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Nissan since the evening of August 14.

Anyone with information should phone 105 and quote file number 200815/2051, or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.