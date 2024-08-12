Monday, 12 August 2024

Police investigate supermarket burglary

    Police are investigating the burglary of a Christchurch Woolworths in the early hours of Sunday morning.

    A police spokesperson said they were called to New Brighton Woolworths on Hawke St about 5am after receiving a report of a burglary.

    The supermarket was forced to open late on Sunday morning following the burglary, Chris Lynch Media reported. 

    The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

    There was a police presence at the store until at least noon yesterday.

    A Woolworth spokesperson referred questions to police but confirmed the store was open after the incident.

    "Our New Brighton store was closed earlier (on Sunday) morning due to a break-in overnight."