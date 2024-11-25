Police seize man's gang t-shirt in Christchurch

Photo: NZ Police

Police arrested a man who was found wearing a Killer Beez gang t-shirt during an incident in New Brighton on Sunday.

Officers were attending a family harm-related incident in the coastal Christchurch suburb when they came across the 39-year-old man wearing the Killer Beez t-shirt.

Police seized the shirt under the Gangs Act, which banned the display of gang patches in public places from last week.

The man is due to appear in court on November 28, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said the man was one of three people arrested in Christchurch, Gisborne and Auckland as part of Operation Nickel.

Police also tracked a dirt bike rider to a south Auckland hospital and discovered an associate wearing a Killer Beez t-shirt.

Emergency services responded to an incident in Manurewa on Sunday night where a dirt bike had collided with a car. The dirt bike rider, a gang associate, fled the scene, police said.

Police tracked him to a local hospital, where he was found with a patched Killer Beez member.

That man had been wearing a t-shirt showing Killer Beez insignia but had covered it up when entering the hospital.

After speaking with police, the man handed over the t-shirt to officers, with no arrests made.

Also on Sunday, Gisborne police responded to reports of a car being driven erratically in Elgin.

The car was found and the driver was identified as a patched Mangu Kaha member who had earlier been observed wearing Mangu Kaha trousers in Whakatāne.

The 27-year-old man will appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon, and displaying gang insignia in public.

He was identified as one of five motorcyclists wearing patches in the Wellsford area early on 21 November.

On Monday, the 61-year-old president of the Head Hunters West chapter was charged with displaying gang insignia in public and will appear in Waitakere District Court on 29 November.

However, police were encouraged by the level of compliance with the new law, Basham said.

"For example, in Whakatāne over the weekend, Manga Kahu members attending a hui chose to not wear their patches or display any insignia or regalia."

As a result, police did not make any arrests at the event in relation to breaches of the Gangs Act.