Private schools establish fund for struggling families

Christchurch’s exclusive private schools have set up community funds in a bid to help parents keep their children in the high cost schools.

St Andrew’s College, St Margaret’s College, Christ’s College and Rangi Ruru Girls’ School have taken the step in response to the tougher economic times many are facing because of Covid-19.

Said St Andrew’s rector Christine Leighton: “Through the generosity parents, staff and the board of governors, we have raised over $140,000 to help students impacted by Covid-19 to continue their education at St Andrew’s College.”

It costs $23,000 a year for years 9 and 13 to attend the college.

Mrs Leighton said the school hoped to raise $200,000 by late September, supporting students to remain at the college until the end of the year when families might be in a better position financially.

St Margaret’s College executive principal Diana Patchett said the school removed its fee payments during the lockdown – upwards of $20,000 annually – and since established its own fund.

“Since then, we established the SMC Community Support Fund to support families in need and to allow their girls to continue their education without disruption,” she said.

“Following my personal lead, staff have already donated over $25,000 of our salaries to the fund, and parents, friends and members of the community have done the same.”

Donations to Christ’s College’s annual appeal usually went towards projects within the school, but this year, the focus was on helping its current students remain enrolled.

Executive principal Garth Wynne said the school has not had any families pull students out due to financial uncertainty.

But Christ’s has implemented a 17 per cent discount on its annual $26,875 fee during lockdown.

“After we have met our families needs, and should we be in the fortunate position of having surplus funds, any remaining money will be used to support boys who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to come to the college,” said Mr Wynne.

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School principal Dr Sandra Hastie would not comment on the school’s Covid-19 fees assistance fund, due to privacy reasons, which was launched earlier this month to provide stability to students and their families.