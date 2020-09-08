Pupils' 20-year-old self portraits rescued from demolition

Governors Bay School will return self-portraits painted on tiles in its old library to some of the pupils who painted them in 2000.

The school’s library has recently had building works completed. The portraits were painted on two outside walls.

The tiles that the portraits are on were saved from being demolished by Shane Edwards, who repaired cracks and breakages in them. He then spent considerable time separating them into individual tiles.

Only a few tiles were shattered beyond repair.

On September 12 from 4-6pm, these tiles will be available for the pupils who painted them or their families to collect.

Any tiles unable to be collected on the day can be picked up after this date.

The school’s parent-teacher association is asking for a koha donation for these portraits.