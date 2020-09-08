Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Pupils' 20-year-old self portraits rescued from demolition

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Governors Bay School will return self-portraits painted on tiles in its old library to some of the pupils who painted them in 2000.

    The school’s library has recently had building works completed. The portraits were painted on two outside walls.

    The tiles that the portraits are on were saved from being demolished by Shane Edwards, who repaired cracks and breakages in them. He then spent considerable time separating them into individual tiles.

    Only a few tiles were shattered beyond repair.

    On September 12 from 4-6pm, these tiles will be available for the pupils who painted them or their families to collect.

    Any tiles unable to be collected on the day can be picked up after this date.

    The school’s parent-teacher association is asking for a koha donation for these portraits.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter