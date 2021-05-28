Friday, 28 May 2021

Pupils honour their local heroes in exhibition

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    An exhibition by Christchurch primary school pupils has celebrated what it takes to be a local hero while putting their multimedia skills to the test.

    The Casebrook Intermediate School hall was transformed into an art gallery last week when hundreds of framed black and white photos of community heroes were on display.

    Nick Leith, deputy principal at Casebrook Intermediate School, scans the QR code on the photo of...
    Nick Leith, deputy principal at Casebrook Intermediate School, scans the QR code on the photo of councillor for Papanui Ward Mike Davidson. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The heroes were chosen by pupils and they held a variety of roles in society, from firefighters, nurses and police to sports players, journalists and family members.

    “The event was held as a wrap-up celebration for our relationships inquiry unit,” said teacher Samantha Kirk.

    Each frame had a QR code and once scanned with a cellphone, “digital artefacts” created by the pupils would pop up on the screen.

    The artefacts showed what that hero did and had background information about their lives through podcasts, videos, websites and slideshows.

    The pupils gathered the information for the project by interviewing the heroes they chose.

    They asked them questions about early childhood, family, education, and their careers.

    “We started with a ‘hook’ by hosting community heroes panels in paired classrooms.

    “Staff organised firefighters, sports players, policemen and more to be interviewed by students about their life,” said Kirk.

    “This way the students were taught how to interview and what makes a community hero.”

    Braydon Ennor, All Blacks and Crusaders player. Photo: Supplied
    Braydon Ennor, All Blacks and Crusaders player. Photo: Supplied
    Josh Mackay, Crusaders. Photo: Supplied
    Josh Mackay, Crusaders. Photo: Supplied
    Josef Gattsche, Police. Photo: Supplied
    Josef Gattsche, Police. Photo: Supplied
    John Heke. Photo: Supplied
    John Heke. Photo: Supplied
    Tim Waters, manager Singapore Airlines cargo. Photo: Supplied
    Tim Waters, manager Singapore Airlines cargo. Photo: Supplied
    Samijhana, mum. Photo: Supplied
    Samijhana, mum. Photo: Supplied
    Jo Lambie, nurse. Photo: Supplied
    Jo Lambie, nurse. Photo: Supplied
    Chris Barclay, journalist. Photo: Supplied
    Chris Barclay, journalist. Photo: Supplied

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter