Recall announced for batch of contaminated frozen berries

Photo: Getty Images

Shoppers who purchased Pam's frozen berries in the South Island yesterday are being urged to check whether they are from a contaminated batch.

Foodstuffs South Island is recalling mixed berries sourced from Serbia, which has a risk of containing hepatitis A.

The packets in question have a best before date of 14 August 2024.

Food Safety said Foodstuffs South Island identified and removed most of the bags before they went onto supermarket shelves but six bags were sold and another four are unaccounted for.

The frozen berries were sold at New World in Ashburton and Three Parks New World in Wanaka; and Pak'nSave in Hornby and Wainoni in Christchurch.