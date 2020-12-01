Renewed calls to rebuild Shirley Community Centre

The Shirley Community Centre site. Photo: Supplied

Residents are calling for the revival of the Shirley Community Centre after the area has been left without a facility for nearly a decade.

It comes after the Papanui-Innes Community Board sought ideas for the future use of the former community centre site at 10 Shirley Rd.

Due to Christchurch City Council’s financial restraints, it is unlikely that funding would be available in the short-term for permanent options.

However, the community board is still keen to see the space utilised in the meantime, while it advocated for funding through the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan process.

In September, a questionnaire was delivered to about 800 properties within the site’s vicinity, asking residents whether they currently used the site, how they would like to use it, and how the city council can make the most of what was already there?

The city council received 58 submissions.

Shirley Recreational Walkers leader Sue Lang wants to see the centre reinstated and feared it might not happen after the rebuild was deferred for a number of years.

“I would like to see the Shirley Community Centre reinstated back at this site as we were led to believe it would be happening back in 2017,” Lang said in her submission.

“It is on a great bus route and was used by many groups both day and night. Other areas have had their community centres re-built, but not Shirley. Why?”

Prior to the September 4, 2010, and February 22, 2011, earthquakes, the well-established centre was used by many community groups to host workshops, classes and fun activities.

Due to the building’s damage caused by the earthquakes, the facility was demolished in 2012 and has not been replaced since, in spite of the area’s growing population.

While re-development options were being explored, a temporary pump track and a table tennis facility were recently installed after a young member of the community had an idea to temporarily utilise the space.

Mairehau resident Joanne Byrne used to use the former community centre and lives less than 1km away from the site.

“We don’t need nor want temporary activities, we want a community centre,” she said.

“I would like to see a community hub – a combined library and community centre with additional community facilities, like a permanent pump track and bathrooms for all to use.”

But Richmond Residents and Business Association president Vicki Brown disagreed with a need to rebuild the centre.

“We don’t need a community centre built back here, Shirley are having great success with their facility in MacFarlane Park,” she said.

“We would like to see more recreational items added with more updated play equipment, and an opportunity to grow the community garden.”

Other suggestions being floated around included adding communal barbecues, a food forest for foraging, and keeping it as an open space for planting and walking.

The community board was currently looking at alternative funding options and possible partnerships with organisations.

