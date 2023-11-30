Road spikes stop stolen vehicle in early morning police pursuit

Road spikes were used to stop a vehicle involved in a high-speed police pursuit through Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said officers attempted to pull over the alleged stolen vehicle on Halswell Rd about 5am on Wednesday.

But the driver fled and was pursued through Hoon Hay, Halswell and Aidenfield.

A Hoon Hay resident told The Press he heard the car go past his house three times.

“The car was definitely going very fast, the police cars were a good 10 seconds behind,” the man told The Press.

“The car went flying past.”

Road spikes were deployed on Hendersons Rd to stop the vehicle.

The occupants then abandoned it on Hoon Hay Rd. The vehicle was recovered by police.

“Five of the occupants were arrested at the scene and a police dog was used to locate the sixth occupant who fled on foot through properties in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Five youths were referred to youth aid and a 15-year-old was due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court yesterday on driving-related charges.