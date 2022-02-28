Russians at protest to support Ukrainians

A Russian couple who turned out to support Ukrainians at a protest in central Dunedin on Saturday say they are ashamed to say they are Russian.

Protesters also marched through central Christchurch, carrying Ukrainian flags and placards painted in the country's blue and yellow colours.

Some at the events shared stories of their fear for loved ones stuck in Ukraine, and feelings of helplessness at being unable to help friends and family.

Alina Tetereva, a PhD student at the University of Otago, said she joined the protest because she felt it was important to show that she was against the war.

She said last week’s events left her ashamed to say she was Russian and both she and partner, Sergey Sushinskiy, said they were concerned about the violence that characterised internal Russian politics spreading to other nations.

Russians and Ukrainians had a lot of close connections and it was wrong for Putin to attack, they said.

The pair were among about 60 people who gathered to wave flags and billboards condemning the Russian aggression.

The protest was one of several held around the country at the weekend.

New Zealanders have roundly decried Russia’s actions.

Emotions were high at a demonstration in Dunedin at the weekend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Protest organiser Olha Viazenko, who arrived with her husband and daughter in New Zealand four years ago and lives in Dunedin, said people had not expected an invasion of Ukraine.

It was heartbreaking for the Dunedin Ukrainian community, as there was little they could do for loved ones there.

Her mother was sitting in a shelter listening to bombs and artillery exploding, afraid if she went out she would not recognise her city, Ms Viazenko said.

She believed that the sanctions imposed by the Government were not enough now an invasion had occurred.

She wanted more support from the Government to bring relatives of New Zealand citizens to safety and encouraged people to boycott Russian products, adding the war could result in World War 3 if Putin was not stopped now.

