Sculptor making his mark on New Brighton

The man behind many of Oamaru's metal steampunk creations is now calling New Brighton his home, and he is already causing a stir.

Sculptor Donald Paterson has installed a striking full-sized metal figure on his property to greet drivers as they enter the seaside suburb's main street.

Paterson says the metal creation is a bear who has lost everything on the falling stock market.

"He's got no shoes on and he's lost his job. He's lost his wife and he's lost all his money. He doesn't have a briefcase and he's screaming out to the world, why me?"

Donald Paterson with a picture of the steampunk train he created in Oamaru. Photo: Geoff Sloan

However, some local residents have very mixed opinions about the artwork.

The 66-year-old is no stranger to controversary, famously stringing himself up on a crucifix for a day in the name of art.

"Controversy and art, I've always had it", he said.

However Paterson is perhaps best known for his metal steampunk creations which helped put Oamaru on the steampunk world map.